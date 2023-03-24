Nelson Wolff Stadium Going Cashless in 2023

March 24, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club has announced that all events at Nelson Wolff Stadium will be cashless. This includes the box office, concession stands, parking, and team store.

The move to going cashless is an effort to ease the process of purchases at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The San Antonio Missions will be hosting two exhibition games against Monclova on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd. The 2023 home opener for the Missions will be Tuesday, April 11th against the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season will be the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets are on sale now. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 24, 2023

Nelson Wolff Stadium Going Cashless in 2023 - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.