Drillers Announce the Return of Oily the Oiler

March 24, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







After nearly 50 years, the Tulsa Drillers announced today the return of the iconic Tulsa Oilers character, Oily the Oiler!

Originally introduced to Tulsa in 1952, Oily the Oiler was a popular representative of Tulsa's professional baseball team for years.

The reintroduction of Oily the Oiler will include an Oily patch on the left sleeve of the Drillers home white jerseys and a new, red Oily hat that the Drillers team will wear as an official, on-field alternative cap during selected games.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce Oily the Oiler to a new generation of Tulsa Baseball fans this season," said Drillers General Manager & President Mike Melega. "Oily was a presence at Tulsa Oilers games and in the community for decades so it only makes sense to welcome him to DrillVille. There is such a deep and wonderful baseball history in Tulsa, and this addition of Oily is another way that we can honor and remember that history."

Oily the Oiler will also be seen in new merchandise throughout the year in the Drillers newly renovated Official Team Store at ONEOK Field and online at TulsaDrillers.com/shop. Caps, including official on-field 59fifty fitted hats, 39Thirty stretch fit & 9Twenty adjustable as well as jerseys and T-shirts are now available.

As a special bonus, on Thursday, May 11, the first 1,000 fans to enter ONEOK Field to see the Drillers take on the Springfield Cardinals will receive a commemorative Oily the Oiler bobblehead courtesy of Pepsi.

The Drillers will open the 2023 regular season on Thursday, April 6 when they host San Antonio at ONEOK Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.