Nazeem Bartman Set to Return to Madison for 2025

December 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has exercised its contract option on Nazeem Bartman for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The upcoming season marks the fourth year with the club for the South African Forward. Bartman has been a staple of the Flamingo offense with expectations high for his return in 2025.

Bartman appeared in seven matches in 2024 before a season-ending injury. Of those matches, he started four and tallied an impressive two assists in just 344 minutes played. His ability to contribute in limited play underscores his potential to make an immediate impact upon his return to the squad.

"Nazeem was unlucky with injuries this season but we expect him to have a big comeback year with us in 2025," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "His ability to play between the lines, play the final pass and create chances make him a valuable commodity. He understands the way we like to play and we have high hopes for his continued progress."

Despite being side-lined with injury, Bartman remained an integral part of the squad and stepped up his contributions to his community in Madison and back in his South African hometown. After his father's passing, Nazeem founded the Faisel Bartman Legacy Tournament in his honor that aims to give hope to at-risk youth in his Bonteheuwel community back home in Cape Town. 2024 marked the fourth year of the growing tournament which Bartman has high hopes to continue to expand and provide an opportunity for youth in his community to find success through the sport of soccer.

"I'm excited to be back for the 2025 season," said Bartman. "It was a tough road for me individually last season with my season ending early, but I'm ready to get this season going and help the team achieve even bigger things this year!"

Bartman's breakout career moment came in 2017 when he was selected by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the fourth round of the MLS SuperDraft and signed with the Whitecaps 2 team that same year. From 2018-2021, Bartman bounced around through several USL League Two and NISA teams including Myrtle Beach Mutiny, Des Moines Menace, Atlanta SC, Stumptown AC, Louisiana Krewe FC and Chicago House AC. In 2022, Bartman finally signed with Forward Madison FC, contributing 10 goals in his first three seasons with the Mingos.

