Naturals Slow Cardinals, 8-4, on Thursday

August 31, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springdale, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-27, 55-67) brought an end to the Springfield Cardinals (27-27, 61-62) three-game winning streak with an 8-4 win in game three of the series at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday night. The Cardinals are just 3.0 games behind Wichita for 1st place in the North Division 2nd Half Standings with 15 games remaining.

Decisions:

W - LHP Noah Cameron (3-9)

L - RHP Tink Hence (2-4)

S - RHP Eric Cerantola (1)

Notables:

SS Arquimedes drove a three-run triple in the 4th inning to get the Cardinals on the board... 3B Thomas Saggese provided the other run with an RBI double in the 8th, his Minor League-leading 152nd hit of the year and Double-A leading 104th RBI... C Pedro Pages went 2x4 with a pair of singles and a run.

On Deck:

-Friday, September 1, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (2-3, 5.05) @ NWA RHP Mason Barnett (0-1, 1.89)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

