Drillers Dump Travs, 4-1

August 31, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Jonatan Clase led off the game with a home run but Tulsa pitching shutdown the Arkansas offense after that as the Drillers handed the Travs a 4-1 loss on Thursday night. Tulsa took the lead on a pair of early solo home runs before adding two insurance runs late in the game. Drillers starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr threw a quality start to get the victory. Travs starter Alex Valverde took the loss despite allowing only two runs in four innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Kody Hoese tied the game with a solo homer in the second before a Yusniel Diaz blast an inning later put Tulsa in front.

* Arkansas had the tying and go-ahead runs on the fifth inning but a lineout and a strikeout killed the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Alberto Rodriguez: 3-4, SB

* RHP Collin Kober: 2 IP, HB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Rodriguez posted his third straight multi-hit game and 12th in 31 contests with Arkansas.

* The leadoff homer by Clase was his third such blast with the Travs.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with Kyle Tyler (6-11, 6.04) pitching for Arkansas against River Ryan (1-5, 3.07) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.