Naturals Introduce Nicholas Badders as the Voice of the Naturals for the 2021 Season

April 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to introduce Nicholas Badders as the Voice of the Naturals for the upcoming 2021 season. The team has also announced that in 2021 they will be moving all of their audio broadcasts to www.nwanaturals.com and their mobile First Pitch app.

Nicholas Badders joins the team this year as a Radio Broadcaster/Media Relations Seasonal. Badders has recently served as the lead play-by-play voice of the Australian Baseball League's Melbourne Aces. Previously, he has spent seasons with the Elizabethton Twins, the former Advanced Rookie Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and the Sonoma Stompers of the Independent Pacific Association. While attending Arizona State University, Badders served as the voice of Sun Devil women's soccer and women's ice hockey, while also calling Arizona State basketball, baseball, softball, and men's ice hockey.

Badders will be on the call for each of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 60 home games this year and fans can stream each of those games on www.nwanaturals.com or on their mobile First Pitch app. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will also make each road game available to fans; however, it will be the call of the respective home team's broadcaster as the Naturals broadcaster will not be traveling this year due to Health & Safety Protocols for our team.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) for 2021 Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from April 28, 2021

Naturals Introduce Nicholas Badders as the Voice of the Naturals for the 2021 Season - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.