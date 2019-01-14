National Anthem and God Bless America Auditions Scheduled for February

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are calling all singers; soloists or groups. The Legends are looking for performers who will sing or play either the National Anthem or God Bless America at Legends' home games in 2019.

The Legends will hold this year's tryouts at Fayette Mall near Dillard's on Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 17.

The sessions will run from 12:00pm to 2:00pm Saturday, February 16 and from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, February 17.

"With Opening Day in 63 days, we are looking forward to welcoming fans of all ages to audition for the National Anthem or God Bless America!" says Legends CEO/President Andy Shea. "This event truly kicks off the countdown to the baseball season."

Soloists or musical groups who are interested in reserving a tryout time slot may do so by completing the REGISTRATION FORM and by following all the registration form submission details found at the bottom of the form. Tryout registrations should be submitted to the Lexington Legends Front Office via the instructions found on the registration form no later than February 15. Walk up auditions are also allowed on each day of tryouts, if there are time slots available. All individuals or groups who plan to audition should be prepared to perform the National Anthem OR God Bless America without lyric sheets and without musical accompaniment, as all performances will be acapella.

The Lexington Legends kickoff their 2019 season on Opening Day at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Thursday, April 4 when they take on the Delmarva Shorebirds, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Ticket packages start at just $96 and are available now by calling the Legends Box Office at (859) 422-7867 or by visiting lexingtonlegends.com.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. The Legends captured their second South Atlantic League title in 2018, previously winning in their inaugural season of 2001.

