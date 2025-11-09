Nathan Rourke Hits Keon Hatcher Sr. with a Perfect Strike for the TD: CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







The BC Lions get to work early in the fourth quarter with a 19-yard touchdown from Keon Hatcher Sr.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2025

