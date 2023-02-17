Nashville Sounds Release 2023 Promotions Schedule
February 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds revealed the full promotions schedule for the 2023 season at First Horizon Park. The 75-game home slate includes 28 giveaway dates, 13 postgame fireworks shows, and a variety of theme and specialty nights.
Single-game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Horizon Park ticket office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, or by phone at 615-690-HITS, ext. 2.
Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. when the Sounds host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). Opening Day includes the 2023 Schedule Cling Giveaway and postgame fireworks presented by FOX 17 News. Opening Weekend Ticket Bundle packages, complete with an exclusive T-shirt and Club Level Cookout option, are on sale now and can be purchased here.
All giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans unless otherwise noted.
Other giveaways at First Horizon Park during the 2023 season include the following:
April 1 - 2023 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News
April 12 - Nashville Hot Chicken Passport Giveaway
April 15 - Hit City Preds Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging
April 26 - Pickle Ball Paddle Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health
April 29 - Clear Zipper Tote Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon
May 10 - Cooler Sling Giveaway
May 13 - Country Legends Nesting Doll Giveaway presented by First Horizon
May 24 - Throwback Corduroy Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial
May 27 - Vihuelas de Nashville Scarf Giveaway
June 14 - University of Tennessee Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans)
June 15 - Hit City Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by First Horizon
June 21 - Clear Zipper Tote Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon
June 24 - Nashville Travel Map Blanket Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans
July 5 - Country Legends Nesting Doll Giveaway presented by First Horizon
July 8 - Nashville Hot Chicken Passport Giveaway
July 19 - Sounds Belt Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon
July 22 - Throwback Corduroy Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial
August 5 - Cooler Sling Giveaway
August 16 - Nashville Travel Map Blanket Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans
August 19 - Star Wars Light Saber Giveaway (first 2,000 fans)
September 6 - Vihuelas de Nashville Scarf Giveaway
September 7 - Hit City Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by First Horizon
September 9 - Pickle Ball Paddle Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health
September 20 - Hit City Preds Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging
September 23 - Sounds Belt Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon
Theme nights for 2023 at First Horizon Park include the following:
April 15 - Nashville Predators Night
May 10 - Brewers and Brews Night
May 13 - Military Appreciation Night
May 27 - Copa de la Diversión Night
May 28 - Pirates and Princesses Day
June 15 - 615 Night Celebration
June 16 - Copa de la Diversión Night
June 22 - Pride Night
June 24-25 - The Nine and 45th Season Celebration Weekend
July 4 - Independence Day Celebration
July 22 - Bachville Night
August 4 - Stand Up To Cancer Night
August 5 - Augtoberfest
August 19 - Star Wars Night
August 20 - Copa de la Diversión Night
September 6 - Copa de la Diversión Night
September 9-10 - First Responder Nights
Other promotions in 2023 include Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center (April 11), Booster's Birthday (April 12), Cheerio's Birthday (August 1) and Rick Sweet's Birthday (September 7).
The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2023 season at First Horizon Park are listed below.
Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays (11): First Horizon Park's most pup-ular promotion returns in 2023. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays (except July 4) when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville's pups and their masters. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for owners; $5 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization. All dog owners will need to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination for their dog prior to entering the ballpark.
Winning Wednesdays and Kroger Wednesdays (12): When the Sounds win, the fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi. Come out to the ballpark on Wednesdays for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory. The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn in their winning board for a free Pepsi from the concession stand. Fans can also win with Kroger on Wednesdays and pick up four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.
Throwback Thursdays (12): We're turning back the clock as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
FOX 17 News Fireworks Fridays (13): End your week watching the Nashville sky light up with postgame firework shows every Friday night game, presented by FOX17 News.
Hit City Saturdays (13): The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with the variety of entertainment options in The Band Box. Be sure to arrive as gates open for live music under the guitar scoreboard.
Sunday Family Fun Days (13): Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by First Horizon.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any Reserved Section seat - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).
The 2023 promotions schedule is subject to change.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
