16 Former Knights Set for World Baseball Classic

February 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







When the 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway on Wednesday, March 8, the Charlotte Knights will be well represented. The competition, which runs from March 8 through March 21, will feature 16 former Knights playing in the International Tournament. In all, a total of 20 teams will compete for the World Baseball Classic Championship and many former Knights will take center stage this year.

UNITED STATES

Tim Anderson (2016, 2019, 2022)

CANADA

Phillippe Aumont (2016)

COLOMBIA

Tayron Guerrero (2021)

CUBA

Onelki Garcia (2015)

Yoán Moncada (2017, 2019, 2022)

Luis Robert (2019, 2021-22)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Johnny Cueto (2022)

Eloy Jiménez (2018-19, 2021-22)

GREAT BRITAIN

Trayce Thompson (2012, 2015, 2018)

PANAMA

Rubén Tejada (2021)

PUERTO RICO

Nicholas Padilla (2022)

Yacksel Ríos (2022)

Héctor Santiago (2012)

VENEZUELA

Eduardo Escobar (2011)

Omar Narváez (2016)

José Ruiz (2019)

In addition to these former Knights players who will be playing in the tournament, there are two others who will be coaching. Charlotte Knights 2022 manager Julio Mosquera, the current Chicago White Sox catching coordinator, will coach for Team Panama. Also, former Knights hurler Chien-Ming Wang (2014) will be the bullpen coach for Chinese Taipei.

It all gets underway in March. Stay tuned!

