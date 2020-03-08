Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park Business Operations Update

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will continue to be without power at First Horizon Park until at least mid-week but will resume normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, March 9.

The Sounds would like to express sincere gratitude for the tireless work being done by Nashville Electric Service throughout the City of Nashville and all affected communities.

First Horizon Park's phone system is not working but internet and e-mail is available for staff. General inquires can be sent to info@nashvillesounds.com.

The Nashville Sounds Pro Shop will remain closed until power is restored at the ballpark but will continue to take and fulfill online orders. The Pro Shop online store can be accessed at sounds.milbstore.com

Volunteer Information

Over the past several days, thousands of individuals have volunteered their time and/or materials for the greater good of Nashville and the affected communities. The outpouring of support has been incredible. At this time the Sounds are encouraging volunteers to seek opportunities directly through Hands On Nashville at hon.org.

The ballpark will continue to be a pickup spot for those who need supplies but is no longer accepting material donations or volunteers.

Individuals wishing to donate to the Nashville Sounds Foundation can do so at nashvillesounds.com/community. All funds raised will be used to help those in Nashville directly affected by the tornadoes.

As power is restored to First Horizon Park in the coming days, we will continue to assess damages and release further information when necessary.

