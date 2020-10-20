Nashville Signs Pitlick to One-Year Deal

October 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level for the 2020-21 season.

Pitlick tallied 20 goals and 36 points in 63 games for the Admirals in 2019-20, his first full professional season. He tied for third on the Admirals in goals - helping lead them to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular-season champions - and was among the AHL's top rookie skaters, finishing tied for first in power-play goals (10), fifth in goals and tied for 10th in points out of all first-year players. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Predators on March 25, 2019 at Minnesota and was part of Nashville's roster for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Drafted by the Predators in the third round (76th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick's three years at the University of Minnesota culminated with a junior season in 2018-19 that saw him post collegiate highs in goals (21), assists (24) and points (45). In 2019, he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation's top college hockey player and was named First Team All-Big Ten. Pitlick closed out his three-year career at Minnesota with 108 points (47g-61a) in 111 games. Before enrolling at Minnesota, the Plymouth, Minn., native played two seasons in the USHL with Waterloo and Muskegon and was named the 2016 USHL Forward and Player of the Year after leading the league in goals (46), assists (43) and points (89). Pitlick's father, Lance, played for the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers during an eight-year NHL career from 1994-02, and his cousin, Tyler Pitlick, currently plays for the Arizona Coyotes

The Admirals 2020-21 season schedule has not yet been released, but will not start before December 4.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.