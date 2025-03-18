Nashville Kats Name Front Office & Management Staff

March 18, 2025

Nashville Kats News Release







Nashville Kats Partner & President Jeff Fisher has announced the Kats' management team heading into the team's second season in 2025 and first in the new Arena Football 1 (AF1) league.

Kats Partner Bobby DeVoursney has been named Chief Executive Office, while Kats Partner Greg Pogue will be Chief Operating Officer. Ashley Danielle Allen was named Director of Operations.

Fisher has named Arena Football hall-of-famer Darren Arbet as head coach and general manager.

"We have assembled a strong leadership group that brings an extensive variety of experiences and traits to the Nashville Kats," Fisher said. "While this is Year 2 of this version of the Kats, we are still very much a new business that wants to grow into a viable part of the Nashville sports and entertainment landscape for many years to come."

With a strong background in sports management and business leadership, DeVoursney will oversee the team's strategic direction, business operations and growth initiatives. His expertise in building successful organizations and engaging within the community will be instrumental as the Kats prepare for their highly anticipated return.

"I'm honored to take on this role with the Nashville Kats," said DeVoursney, a Rochester Christian University graduate in sports management and marketing with a Master's Degree from Lipscomb University in Business Administration. He was two-time NCAA Division III golf champion at Rochester Christian.

"We're committed to putting together a top-tier team, providing an exciting game-day experience and making a positive impact in the Nashville community" DeVoursney added

DeVoursney's leadership will focus on expanding the team's presence in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring a world-class experience for fans, players, and stakeholders.

A multiple hall-of-famer including the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and owner of Pogue Media Inc., Pogue returns to the management team after serving last season as Vice President of Community Relations.

Pogue also hosts "The Greg Pogue & John Dwyer Show" each weekday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nashville Sports Radio WNSR 560 AM, 95.9 FM, 107.9 FM and WNSR.com. He is also the play-by-play voice of the Tennessee State Tigers.

Allen is the Founder and Executive Director of ABC Sports Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the holistic development of athletes, providing education, mentorship, and community engagement opportunities from middle school to post-career. She is also a co-founder of MVP Agency, a full service business solutions firm.

Ashley is an Associate Professor in the HPSS Department at Tennessee State University (TSU), where she uses her extensive experience in sports management and community relations to educate the next generation of sports professionals. A Nashville native, Ashley's career spans the arts and sports, with notable roles as a Nashville Predators dancer and Tennessee Titans Cheerleader.

With over a decade of experience in the sports industry, she has worked with several sports organizations, excelling in community relations and marketing. Ashley holds a law degree and a Master's in Sport Management from TSU, and she brings her expertise in marketing strategies, event management, and fan engagement to her dynamic career, bridging the worlds of sports and arts.

Following the team's season-opening 40-26 loss on March 8 at Southwest Kansas, the Kats will play back-to-back home games in historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Saturday, March 29 at 5 p.m. versus against the Albany Firebirds and the following Friday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. against the Billings Outlaws.

"We are excited about the return for the second season of the newest version of the Nashville Kats," Kats President and Director of Football Operations Jeff Fisher said. "We fielded a very competitive and winning team last season and plan to so this season. And certainly, the response of the fans to the Kats and the indoor game was amazing. It's going to be another fun season."

Visit TheNashvilleKats.com for more information on ticketing, marketing and sponsorship opportunities. Call or text Greg Pogue at 615-533-5730 for interview opportunities and story ideas.

Arena Football One Stories from March 18, 2025

