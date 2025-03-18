March 18 Transactions Update

After our first full weekend of games, we have some transactions and roster moves to update on. Here is the March 18 Arena Football Oe Transactions Update for March 18, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 season.

Jake Dunniway Nashville QB

