NA Now: St. Cloud Norsemen

September 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen YouTube Video







St. Cloud Norsemen head coach Joe Exter talks about his coaching journey that led him to the NAHL and the mindset he has to lead and develop his players.

