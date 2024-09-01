Mustangs Win 6-5 in Home Finale

September 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs come from behind to win their final home game of 2024 by a score of 6-5 against Glacier.

Billings finishes at .500 at home with a 24-24 record, while Earl Johnson earns his second win of the year.

Glacier jumped ahead in the first on a two-run homer by Christian Kirtley to lead 2-0.

In the fourth, Ben Fitzgerald added on to the damage with a two-run homer 457 feet into right field to give Glacier a 4-0 lead.

The Mustangs got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Connor Denning singled, and went to second on a single by Gabe Wurtz, making it to third on a walk by Brendan Ryan. Denning came home on a double play ball by Abe Valdez to make it 4-1.

Billings added on in the fifth with a leadoff triple by Casey Harford and a Blake Evans infield single to make it 4-2.

The Ponies picked up four runs in the sixth sending eight men to the plate. Denning struck out but made it to third on a dropped third strike by Freddy Guilamo and an error by the first baseman Ty Penner. Wurtz singled, and Ryan singled, reaching second on an error by the pitcher. Valdez brought home denning on a sacrifice Fly, while Wyatt Crenshaw singled home a run to give the Mustangs a 5-4 lead.

Crenshaw tripped on the bag at first and went down for out number two. Harford hit his second homer to give the Mustangs a 6-4 lead.

Ryan McCarthy gave the Range Riders a surge in the seventh with a solo homer to make it a one-run game.

Brendan Medoro pitched a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning to earn the hold out of the bullpen, while Jonathan Haab retired the final three Range Riders in order in the ninth with a strikeout to put the cherry on top to give the Mustangs the win and earn his 10th save of the season.

The Mustangs have a final series in Missoula. You can catch all the coverage starting at 6:55 p.m. with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

