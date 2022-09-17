Mussels' Season Ends in 3-1 Loss to Blue Jays

FORT MYERS, Fla - The Mighty Mussels' 2022 season came to an end Saturday at Hammond Stadium, dropping Game 3 of the FSL West Division Championship Series by a 3-1 margin to the Dunedin Blue Jays.

2022 marked the ninth consecutive winning season for Fort Myers (69-59), and their fourth postseason berth in the last five championship seasons. The Mussels only struck out three times in Saturday's ball game, but nearly all of their well-struck balls were ultimately turned into outs by the Dunedin (66-63) defense.

"We were ready to go today and unfortunately it didn't turn out in our favor," Mussels manager Brian Meyer said. "I think we have done a tremendous job this season, I am blessed to have a really good staff around me. Having them around to talk through situations, to help deal with weather, player plans, and anything that comes up."

In a scoreless game in the top of the second with two outs, Blue Jays designated hitter Ryan McCarty singled to left. The next batter was Roque Salinas, who reached on an infield single. Victor Mesia then singled to left field, scoring McCarty on a close play at the plate to make it 1-0. After a walk to load the bases, Josh Kasavich challenged a 3-1 pitch successfully to walk in a run and cap the inning at 2-0.

With the score still standing at 2-0 in the top of the fifth, Manuel Beltre singled to lead off the inning. After a pair of groundouts advanced Beltre to second, Cade Doughty singled to center to score Beltre and extend the lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mussels left fielder Ben Ross walked with one out. After advancing to second on a stolen base, Tanner Schobel singled on a sharp line drive to left, making the score 3-1.

Two of the Twins 2022 draft picks combined to finish the last four innings on the hill for the Mussels. Andrew Morris pitched three innings in his Low-A debut, scattering four hits without allowing a run. Zebby Matthews tossed a scoreless ninth but the Mussels couldn't push anything across against the Blue Jays' bullpen.

The Mussels' 2023 campaign is slated to start on April 7. Stay tuned to all of the Mussels' social media for updates on the schedule, promotions, and ticket deals.

