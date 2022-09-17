Dunedin Blue Jays Are West Division Champions

DUNEDIN, FL - After defeating the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in a three-game series, the Dunedin Blue Jays advance to the Florida State League Championship Series to take on the St. Lucie Mets. Dunedin won game one of the Division Series 6-4, marking the first playoff win at home since 2011. The Blue Jays clinched the finals berth winning 3-1 in Fort Myers.

The three-game Championship Series opens in Dunedin at TD Ballpark on Sunday, September 18th with first pitch set for 6:30 PM. Gates to TD Ballpark open at 5:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting dunedinbluejays.com. The series moves to St. Lucie for the final two games on September 20th and 21st.

Fans can also listen live to the Dunedin Blue Jays radio network at www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/audio-listen-live or follow our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @DunedinBlueJays.

