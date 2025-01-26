Musketeers Outduel Bucs 4-1

January 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Musketeers (20-3-2-4, 46 pts.) have gained a point in each of their last nine games, claiming a 4-1 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers (16-19-2-0, 34 pts.) Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. Three unanswered goals for the Musketeers by Olivers Murnieks, Dallas Vieau, and Liam Hupka clinched the win halfway through the second period. Musketeers goalie Samuel Urban (14-8-1) stopped 26 of 27 Bucs shots in the contest, besting Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (9-6-1), who suffered the defeat with 20 saves.

Sioux City forward Olivers Murnieks opened the scoring of the match at 18:11. Murnieks sent his shot from the right-wing circle top-shelf to bring the Musketeers ahead 1-0 at the end of the opening period.

Dallas Vieau extended the Sioux City lead to 2-0 just 1:30 into the middle frame. Musketeers captain Liam Hupka sent his shot from the crease through the five-hole to bring the advantage to 3-0 at 9:20. Forward Ryan Seelinger responded for the Bucs as his breakaway shot got past Urban 13:06 into the middle frame, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Musketeers forward Nikita Klepov tallied an empty-net goal to round out the scoring, sealing the 4-1 victory for Sioux City 17:39 into the final period.

