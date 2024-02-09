Mums the Word: IronPigs to Honor the Mummers Parade for Annual "Salute to Philly" Promotion

February 9, 2024 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Strutting out in style, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to announce that their annual Salute to Philly promotion for 2024, presented by WFMZ Channel 69, will be honoring one of Philadelphia's greatest annual traditions: The Mummers Parade.

Playing as the Lehigh Valley Mummers on August 10th as part of their yearly Salute to Philly promotion, the IronPigs have unveiled their iconic look for that day's game, that takes inspiration from the zany, over-the-top, and dazzling costumes the Mummers wear during the parade. The game will feature the IronPigs turning into the Mummers wearing breathtaking jerseys and a Mummers cap giveaway for the first 3,000 adults 18 & over, presented by WFMZ Channel 69. The IronPigs past Salute to Philly identities have included: Hoagies, Wooder Ice, Jimmies, Jawn, Philly Special, Whiz Kids, and Cheesesteaks.

The Mummers Parade, held on New Year's day in Philadelphia, has been an annual tradition dating back to 1901 and is the longest-running continuous folk parade in the United States. The parade is made up of local clubs, called New Year's Associations or New Year's brigades who compete in one of five categories: Comics, Fancies, Fancy Brigades, String Bands, and Wench Brigades. Each troupe prepares routines and designs elaborate costumes. The costumes have become emblematic of the Mummers, with the designs incorporating delightful colors, wacky looks, and a peacock-esque flair for the dramatic. In all, the Mummers parade is a culmination of singing, dancing, laughing, and jubilation while wearing the most exquisite and colorful costumes imaginable.

The IronPigs own take on a Mummers design follows a primary color scheme of light blue and blistering bright yellow, mimicking the colors and style of the Philadelphia City flag. The Mummers wordmark is colored in a berry-like magenta, with trim in yellow. Adorning the wordmark are typical feathers that a Mummer would wear as part of their costume. The same magenta color is used as the trim going up the jersey as well as on the sleeves. On the left sleeve is the IronPigs-created Mummers mascot, a typical Mummer from a Fancy Brigade or Division, dressed in the flamboyant garb with eye-popping colors, complete with an exquisite headpiece and its own "golden slippers" and face paint, taking a playful bow. The cap continues with the yellow and light blue theme with a yellow body and light blue bill and the Mummer squarely on the center of the hat as the logo.

While the Mummers have been a Philadelphia staple for over a century, the pageantry and history of the Mummers was taken nationwide in 2018 when Jason Kelce made his now world-famous Super Bowl Parade speech while decked out in complete Mummers paraphernalia.

The Mummers jersey and cap, as well as additional apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirts, etc.) are available for purchase at the IronPigs team store at Coca-Cola Park or may be ordered online at shopironpigs.com. Tickets for Salute to Philly night, presented by WFMZ Channel 69, when the Mummers take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 6:35 p.m. on August 10th at Coca-Cola Park, are on sale as well and can be purchased online at ironpigsbaseball.com or by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.