Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2024 Seasonal Ballpark Employment -Saturday, February 17 at Sahlen Field

The Buffalo Bisons will hold Open Interviews for 2024 Seasonal and Part-time Employment on Saturday, February 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.

Available positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors and commissary as well as servers, bartenders, hostesses, and cooks for the in-stadium restaurant. The Bisons will also interviewing for retail sales associate. More information on all positions is also available at Bisons.com. Applicants can apply online at any time at Bisons.com.

Interested candidates who want to attend open interviews on February 17 should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and proceed up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark. Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

For more information, applicants can also call (716) 846-2084.

