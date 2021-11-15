Multiple RubberDucks Receive Postseason Honors

(AKRON, OHIO) Eleven members of the 2021 Akron RubberDucks received postseason honors. Ten players were named to MiLB.com's Cleveland Organizational All-Star Team and Jose Tena received a 2021 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove award.

Catcher Bryan Lavastida, first basemen Trenton Brooks, second basemen Richie Palacios, shortstop Brayan Rocchio, outfielders Oscar Gonzalez, Steven Kwan and George Valera; pitchers Xzavion Curry, Logan T. Allen and Francisco Perez were all named MiLB.com Organizational All-Stars for Cleveland's organization. Each of these players spent time in Akron during the season.

Kwan led the RubberDucks in batting average this season, hitting .337 in 51 games for Akron. Palacios, Cleveland's number 14 prospect according to MLB.com, led Akron with 24 doubles in 66 games for the RubberDucks.

After being promoted to Akron on July 30, Rocchio led the Double-A Northeast in hits (54), extra-base hits (23), total bases (93), runs (34), tied for the lead in triples (4), fourth in RBI (30) and fourth in doubles (13). During his time in Akron, Rocchio was named Double-A Northeast Player of the Week in Week 19 (Sept. 6-12).

During the Double-A Northeast Championship Series, Lavastida and Valera tied for the team lead with four RBIs to help Akron win the 2021 Double-A Northeast championship.

Perez, who started the season in Akron, made his MLB debut for Cleveland on August 12, 2021.

Third basemen Jhonkensy Noel, who appeared in 38 games for Lynchburg and 26 games for Lake County, was the only member for the Organizational All-Star team not to appear for the RubberDucks in 2021.

Infielder Jose Tena was awarded the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove award for Minor League Shortstop. Tena, Cleveland's number 12 prospect, had a .988 fielding percentage at shortstop in 81 games for Lake County and did not commit an error for Akron in three games between second and third base during the Double-A Northeast Championship Series.

