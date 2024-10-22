Multiple Fightin Phils to Play for Adelaide Giants in Australian Baseball League

(Reading, PA) - The Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League have announced their roster for the 2024-25 season, which features a contingent of Philadelphia Phillies prospects, including multiple who spent the 2024 season with the Reading Fightin Phils.

2024 Fightin Phils who will be suiting up for Adelaide are Matt Osterberg, Trent Farquhar, Lachlan Wells and Mitch Neunborn. Also joining from the Phillies are Estibenzon Jimenez, Lou Albrecht, Nikau Pouaka-Grego and Luis Caicuto.

Osterberg, 25, made 18 starts for Reading (AA) in 2024, posting a 3-6 record and 5.24 ERA. Over 87.2 innings pitched, the southpaw struck out 73 opposing hitters. He was on the injured list from July 25 through Sept. 15, which included two rehab appearances with Clearwater (A). Osterberg split 2023 between Jersey Shore (A+) and the Fightin Phils, posting a 3.26 ERA over six starts after his promotion to Double-A in August of 2023. The Wisconsin native spent most of 2022 with Clearwater, but made one appearance for Reading. Osterberg began his professional career in 2021 between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. The Phillies selected Osterberg in the 15th round of the 2021 draft out of St. Cloud State, where he pitched from 2018-21. His appearance with Adelaide this winter will mark Osterberg's first winter ball experience.

Farquhar, 23, split the 2024 season between four levels in the Phillies organization. Most of his season was spent between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+). Farquhar appeared in 32 games with the Threshers and 38 with the BlueClaws. He also appeared in three games this season with the FCL-Phillies (ROK). Farquhar was promoted to Reading (AA) on Sept. 10 and hit .389 over five games for the Fightin Phils. Overall in 2024, Farquhar slashed .285/.433/.374 (.807 OPS). The left-handed bat added one home run and 23 RBI over 78 combined games. He did walk 59 times to just 63 strikeouts. Farquhar began his professional career in 2023 between the FCL-Phillies and Clearwater. He signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Michigan State. This will be Farquhar's first winter ball experience.

Wells, 27, impressed in his return to affiliated baseball in 2024. Over 16 starts with Reading (AA) this past season, Wells went 6-5, with a 3.55 ERA. Across 91.1 innings pitched, Wells picked up 77 strikeouts to only 11 walks and posted a 1.03 WHIP. He was placed on the injured list on July 31 and did not appear in another game with the Fightin Phils for the remainder of the season, but did make one rehab start with Clearwater (A). 2024 was Wells' first season with an affiliated team since 2019. He spent 2015-19 in the Minnesota Twins organization after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Wells, an Australian Native, will return for his second season with Adelaide after a stellar 2023-24 campaign. The left-handed pitcher went 6-0, with a 0.94 ERA with the Giants en route to an Australian Baseball League Championship. This winter will be Wells' sixth season in the Australian Baseball League, as his career began with the Sydney Blue Sox in 2013 and he last pitched for Sydney in 2021.

Neunborn, 27, returns for his third season with Adelaide and fourth overall in the Australian Baseball League. The right-handed pitcher split the 2024 season between Reading (AA) and Jersey Shore (A+). After posting a 5.32 ERA in 14 relief appearances with the Fightin Phils to begin the season, Neunborn was transferred to Jersey Shore, where he transitioned back to a starter an excelled. He posted a 2.39 ERA and 5-5 record over 14 starts with the BlueClaws before being promoted back to Reading to close the 2024 season. After signing with the Phillies in June of 2023, Neunborn made 16 appearances and ten starts to finish the season with Jersey Shore, posting a 3.38 ERA. He also made three appearances with the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League in 2023. Neunborn last pitched for Adelaide during the 2022-23 season, going 3-0, with a 2.25 ERA over 13 relief appearances. He also pitched for Adelaide in 2020-21 and for the Perth Heat in 2019-20.

In addition to the current Phillies contingent suiting up for Adelaide this winter, former Fightin Phils Rixon Wingrove and Nick Ward are both set to play for the Giants once again. The Giants are managed by Chris Adamson, who served as the Bench Coach for Lehigh Valley (AAA) this past season. 2024 marked Adamson's fourth season in the Phillies organization, as he managed Jersey Shore (A+) in 2021 and was the skipper of the FCL-Phillies (ROK) in 2022, before returning as the BlueClaws bench coach in 2023. Adamson is the longest-tenured coach in Adelaide Giants' franchise history, heading the team since 2017.

The 2024-25 Australian Baseball League seasons opens November 14 and runs through January 17. Adelaide has captured back-to-back Claxton Shields, awarded to the league champion, and will look to defend its crown this season.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

