Multi-Sport Olympian Georgia Simmerling to Lead Calgary Wild FC's Partnership and Sales Strategy

March 17, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - The Calgary Wild FC have turned to one of Canada's most influential and accomplished Olympians, Georgia Simmerling, to lead their Partnerships and Sales Division for the inaugural season of the Northern Super League.

Driven to create an equitable sporting landscape in Canada and abroad, Simmerling has built corporate connections for athletes and sport brands during and following an unprecedented athletic career that saw her become the only person to compete at four Olympics in three different sports (track cycling, alpine skiing and ski cross).

"I'm incredibly proud to have been part of the Northern Super League from day one and now to lead partnerships for Calgary Wild FC, right here in my own city," said Simmerling, who stood on the Olympic podium at Rio 2016 where she won the bronze medal in the cycling team pursuit race. "Having the career path I did, I feel so fortunate to work every day for a professional women's sports club. I'm excited to get to know these players, cheer them on, and celebrate the energy and emotion they bring to this Club. More than anything, I'm looking forward to building meaningful connections within the Calgary community, engaging with brands and partners who believe in what we're creating, and making history together."

The Calgary-based Simmerling joins the Wild FC after spending the last two years with Project 8 Sports Inc. - the organization responsible for creating the Northern Super League in Canada. Once the six-team League was established, Simmerling transitioned into a Director of Corporate Partnerships position for the Northern Super League where she was tasked with engaging, managing and working with all stakeholders on League level partnerships.

Simmerling comes by her ability to build relationships with the corporate community honestly - an interest that began as a young skier.

"I have always been passionate about the other side of sport. This started with my mom always telling me to thank my coaches, volunteers and team sponsors. I always did, but it was one volunteer I thanked for sponsoring ski racing in B.C., that changed my life after he e-mailed me back one day. We went for coffee. I was 16, and I was nervous. This was my first, real business meeting. That one single coffee date turned into a decade-and-a-half long partnership with my first sponsor," said Simmerling.

Not to mention a lifelong passion and ability to connect global brands with athletes and sport groups.

"One lesson I have always learned as an athlete that I truly believe is the reason I have been able to establish and maintain strong relationships around the globe, is to be a good person," added Simmerling. "I have lived this in my bones. I believe that is why I've been interested and successful in transitioning to the business side of sport and developing meaningful relationships."

Determined to stay in the world of sport for life, Simmerling charged into a career in sales and partnerships full time just one week after retiring from her illustrious athletic career in 2021. The 13-time World Cup medallist launched a female-focused sports talent and marketing agency, AG Sports Inc., where she represented some of Canada's most distinguished women athletes.

"Three areas that governed my life as an athlete: my happiness, my health, and my financial stability. I vowed to myself I was never going to be a starving athlete, and I was true to my word," added Simmerling. "After that first coffee meeting as a child, I hustled, connecting with my communities across Canada. I heard a lot of no thank yous, and often no responses at all, but I stuck with it, followed up and ensured strong connections. I always enjoyed building connections and relationships with companies throughout my career. I have always felt so motivated and inspired connecting with people.

"My hustle for this continues today, but it's not for me anymore. It is for a new generation of athletes and I'm delighted to bring the energy I have for this work to Calgary Wild FC. I want to show the corporate world there is no better time than now to invest in women's sports. There is an incredible opportunity right now, and that holds true in Calgary with the Wild."

Simmerling brings an unprecedented work ethic and determination to help build connection with the brand in the Stampede City, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Calgary Wild FC.

"Georgia's signature as an athlete was grit, focus and determination. She brings those same characteristics to her role in business development. But, at the heart of it all, is a true genuine passion and care for people and connection," said Lara Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Wild FC. "This has resulted in Georgia building a business network throughout her remarkable athletic career that she is now able to tap into while marrying her passion for sport and partnerships with Calgary Wild FC. She exemplifies the values of our Club. Georgia is a relationship builder, is relentless in her commitment to accomplishing her goals and is driven to grow women's sport across the country."

The powerful sport movement within the Alberta community for one of the six founding teams of Canada's first professional women's soccer league is quickly building momentum with more than 20 players and coaches representing 11 countries around the world on the Club, establishing their roots in Calgary while connecting with the community - making regular visits to corporate outings, schools, sporting events and charities.

The Calgary Wild FC, led by head coach Lydia Bedford, play in the first ever Northern Super League game in history when they travel to Vancouver, April 16, to take on the Vancouver Rise at 7 p.m. PST. They will continue their opening road trip for matches against the Halifax Tides (April 26) and AFC Toronto (May 1) before returning to McMahon Stadium for their home opener, May 11 at 5 p.m. MDT.

