Mr. Lark: the Larks First HOF Inductee

BISMARCK -Â Wyatt Ulrich, Mr. Lark, the all-time Northwoods League runs scored leader - we know him by many names but one more can be added to the collection: Hall of Famer.

Ulrich's numbers in Bismarck speak for themselves: 202 games played, 169 runs scored (NWL record), 215 hits, 89 RBIs, .294 batting average, and an .399 on-base percentage.

"No one represents the Larks and what we strive for on the field better than Mr. Lark," Larks Chief Experience Office John Bollinger said.

His first three seasons in Bismarck were thanks to a string of 10-day contracts signed by Ulrich. Despite not signing a full-season contract till his fourth season, Ulrich played in 176 of the Larks first 216 games.

During the Larks off-season, Ulrich spent four years at St. John's University before transferring to play Division I baseball at the University of Richmond. In his final year, he batted .344, with 32 hits & 15 RBI's in 24 games.

After his career as a Lark ended, Ulrich signed to play professional baseball with the Sioux Falls Canaries, an independent team in the American Association. Ulrich currently competes in the American Association for the Sioux Fall Canaries. In 83 games for the Canaries, Ulrich leads the team with a .333 batting average and has collected 40 BB, 18 SB, 37 RBIs. He leads the team in hits with 115 - the next closest has 88!

The Larks and Scheels are honoring Wyatt Ulrich this summer by retiring his jersey, creating a bobblehead in his image and inducting him as the first member of the Larks Hall of Fame.

Wyatt's bobblehead featured him standing in the left-handed batter's box with his memorable slap hit approach, a white Larks jersey, a black superhero cape as well as the name "Mr. Lark" engraved on the bottom ring.

Â "This is so cool, I can retire now. I got my own bobblehead. I'm going to call it," Ulrich said. "That's awesome, the Larks are awesome."

Â Nicknamed "Mr. Lark," Wyatt will be remembered for his stellar play and work ethic.

"We're family here. It means a lot," Ulrich said. "Bismarck is my second home. I was there for four years and I love it so much."

