Movie Night Presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change Postponed to September 4

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions. All fans that have purchased tickets for the event tonight, August 14, will be able to use their tickets for the rain date of September 4 where we will screen the movie Sonic the Hedgehog on our high-definition videoboard.

All fans wanting to purchase tickets for the September 4th Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change will be able to next week. Please stay tuned to Shorebirds social media and the Shorebirds website for when tickets will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include 1 popcorn and Pepsi product courtesy of Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

September 4th will also serve as the kickoff event for Wicomico Goes Purple which strives to promote conversations around the dangers of substance misuse & abuse and encourages our community to take a stand against it. Annually, the Shorebirds host the kickoff event for Wicomico Goes Purple at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium and are thrilled that Valvoline Instant Oil Change partnered with the Shorebirds to continue to host this awesome event as we raise awareness of prevention, treatment, and recovery resources available in our community and emphasize the important role our enforcement agencies play to combat this epidemic.

For any questions in regard to your tickets for tonight's Movie Night, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email [email protected] Thank you for your support and we are excited to welcome everyone back to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on September 4th for Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

