Movie Night at Four Winds Field FAQs

There's still time to purchase ticket for Movie Night at Four Winds Field presented by 1st Source Bank on Friday, July 10. Movie begins at 8:00 p.m. and gates open at 7:00 p.m. The featured film will be A League of Their Own, as an homage to the South Bend Blue Sox who were founding members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The South Bend Cubs have developed some policies and procedures to make sure everyone can have a fun time while being able to socially distance. Everyone attending Movie Night is encouraged to take a few minutes to read all the information below.

Health: If you are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or been around anyone with COVID-19 or symptoms please refrain from attending the event.

Tickets: While recommend tickets be purchased in advance online, the Box Office will open at 5:00pm on Friday for anyone wishing to purchase tickets at the gate.

Entry: Fans will be able to enter the stadium through either GATE A or B, which are the gates on the home plate side of Four Winds Field.

Parking: Fans can park in any South Bend Cubs parking lot but not the grass areas just east of the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. That area is reserved for the fireworks. There is no fee for parking for Movie Night.

Masks: All South Bend Cubs employees will be wearing masks. It is recommended, but not required that fans wear a mask.

Hand Sanitizer Stations: There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

Team Store: The Cubs Den Team Store will be open for the entire event and there will be sales and specials only for the guests attending movie night.

Concession Stands: There will be a total of two (2) main concession stands open, one on the 3rd base side and one on the 1st base side to keep fans 6 feet apart. We will also have Steakadelphia open on the 3rd base side as well as two beer stands, one on each side of the stadium. There will be taped off markers at each the concessions area that are 6 feet apart.

Seating: All tickets will be general admission seating unless fans purchased an outdoor suite or VIP table. All general admission seating will be either in the seating bowl, on the outfield grass (no chairs... blankets only), Budweiser Picnic Garden or grass berms.

Access to & from field: Any fan that would like to sit on the outfield grass for the movie or have a VIP table will need to enter the field by taking the stairs located between section 114 & 115 on the 3rd base side. This will be the only way to access the field. The only way to exit the field will be between section 104 & 105 that will exit on the 1st base side.

Splash Pad: The splash pad beyond right field will be turned on and available for kids to play in the water. We ask that there is a guardian present with each child. The changing rooms will not be open.

Social Distancing: Please remember to practice safe social distancing while at the event especially around individuals that you do not know.

Respectful: Please be respectful to all guests in attendance as this is to be a fun and relaxing family event. Everyone has their own feelings regarding the virus and the South Bend Cubs want to make sure it is an enjoyable evening for all in attendance. Please be respectful of your fellow guests and staff that will be working the event. The Cubs organization is happy to host events like these and would like to do more like this over the summer but need the help and cooperation of all fans to make sure this is a fun and safe evening.

Fireworks & Running the Bases: Following the conclusion of the movie will be special Fantastic Friday Fireworks show, presented by 1st Source Bank. Once the fireworks have concluded, kids 12 & under will be able to run the bases. They will need to go down the stairs by the right field berm just a regular South Bend Cubs game day. Once they complete running the bases, they will exit between sections 104 & 105, by the 1st base dugout.

