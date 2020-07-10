Captains to Host Five Movie Nights Powered by NOPEC

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are excited to launch Movie Nights Powered by NOPEC, a series of socially-distanced film screenings at the Captains Ballpark.

Movie Nights Powered by NOPEC are scheduled for five consecutive Saturdays in July and August, beginning on July 18 with the screening of A League of Their Own. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. Fans will receive free popcorn on entry courtesy of NOPEC.

Seating will be limited, as the Captains are following health and safety protocols mandated by the state of Ohio. Fans are expected to stay six feet apart in the seating bowl, as well as in common areas of the ballpark. Seats will be assigned to ensure the protocols are followed. Fans will be limited to specific capacities when entering restrooms or the team store. Facial coverings are recommended.

Parking passes will grant fans access to the Blue and Gold lots for $20. Complementary tickets will be given upon arrival in the Gold and Blue parking lots, limit six tickets per vehicle. Presale parking passes can be purchased today online at CaptainsBaseball.com. Day of event purchases will be based on availability.

Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. A limited number of tickets are available and are expected to be redeemed quickly. Please note, no outside food or drink will be allowed in the ballpark.

