MountainStar Sports Group Statement Regarding the Passing of Yolanda Arriola

MountainStar Sports Group, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and El Paso Locomotive FC send our deepest condolences to the Arriola family on the passing of their wife, mother, and grandmother, Yolanda. She was a wonderful person and a visionary whose passion for teaching, commitment to students, and ability to make a difference in people's lives made Southwest University a model of success in our community. Yolanda led with conviction and dedication, and her compassion, kindness, and generosity to the El Paso community will be missed. But above all, her greatest joy came from her love for her family and pride in their accomplishments. All of us who work at Southwest University Park were honored to know Yolanda and call her a friend.

