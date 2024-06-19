Mountaineers Stave off Ninth-Inning Comeback from SteepleCats, Win Fourth Straight Game

June 19, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont Mountaineers squeaked out their fourth win in a row, holding off a comeback from the North Adams Steeplecats 9-8 at Montpelier Recreation Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 9, North Adams - 8

Records: North Adams(5-6) | Vermont (9-3)

Location: Montpelier,, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Josiah Ragsdale led things off with a triple and a sacrifice fly from Sam Angelo scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first.

Two doubles in the bottom of the third would be part of a big four-run inning for the Mountaineers to extend their lead to 5-0,

Both teams would trade runs in the fourth inning to make it 6-1 before Vermont added two runs in the fifth off a home run from Ragsdale.

The SteepleCats plated three runs in the top of the sixth with four straight men on base to make it an 8-4 game.

Carlos Martinez drove in JoJo Sanchez to make it a 9-4 game.

After scoring a run in the eighth, four straight base knocks in the ninth closed the gap to a 9-8 lead for Vermont, before Brian Foley closed the door with a runner on second.

Game Notes

WP: Ben Alekson (1-0) | LP: Tyler McKinstry (0-2) | Sv: Brian Foley (2)

Josiah Ragsdale extended his hitting streak to eight games, and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to ten games, and has two homers in his last four games.

The Mountaineers hit two triples in a game for the second time this season, following a performance against Upper Valley on June 15.

Both Christopher Diaz and the pitching coach, Izaiya Mestre, from the North Adams SteepleCats, got ejected in the seventh inning.

Up Next

The Mountaineers take a day off before heading to Bristol on Friday, June 21. First pitch against the Blues is set for 6:30 p.m. from Muzzy Field. You can follow along on the NECBL Broadcast Network here.

Photo credit: River Mitchell, Social Media/Photography Intern

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, Facebook, and on TikTok.

