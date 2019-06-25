Motter Has Contract Purchased

(New Britain, Conn.) - New Britain team officials have announced that infielder Taylor Motter has had his contract purchased by the Oakland Athletics. He will report to Double-A Midland of the Texas League.

"Taylor has been a big asset to our team this season," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "We're excited to see him receive this opportunity and wish him the best of luck."

This season, Motter has appeared in 33 games for the Bees, posting a .272 batting average with 12 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, and 15 runs scored.

The 29-year-old began his professional career with the Tampa Bay Rays after being selected in the 17th round of the 2011 amateur draft. After six impressive seasons with the Rays organization, he made his Major League debut with them in 2016. The following year Motter was traded to the Seattle Mariners, where he would spend the next two campaigns in the Majors. Overall, he appeared in 143 career big league games, collecting 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 42 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases. Over the course of 675 career minor league games, Taylor has comprised a .262 batting average with 73 home runs, 318 RBI, 357 runs scored, and 141 stolen bases.

Motter is the second Bees player to have their contract purchased during the 2019 season.

