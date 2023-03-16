Mother Nature Cancels Saturday's Member BP
March 16, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Despite our best efforts, Mother Nature isn't cooperating and our award-winning field will have to continue to be covered this weekend to protect it from the cold temperatures. Unfortunately, as is shown in the photo above, Saturday's Pick-Your-Seats and Member BP event will have to be canceled.
We will plan on rescheduling a RED Access Members event once the weather warms up and will communicate all of those details at a later date.
If you have any questions or want to learn more about how a RED Access Membership can work for you, click the link below or give us a call at (417) 863-0395.
