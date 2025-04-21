Mota Wins Carolina League Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNat infielder Jorgelys Mota has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of 4/15-4/20, Minor League Baseball announced today.

Mota, 19, had a monster week as the FredNats split a six-game road series at Fayetteville. He went 8-for-22 (.364) with a home run, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, five walks and four stolen bases.

He was also a very clutch hitter late in games, picking up a game-tying or go-ahead RBI in the 8th inning or later in three of the six games. He is tied for third in the Carolina League with seven extra-base hits, and is also tied for fifth in the league with 27 total bases.

Mota is the first FredNat to earn a weekly honor this season.

Fredericksburg returns home to Virginia Credit Union Stadium tomorrow night at 6:05 pm to begin a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays).

