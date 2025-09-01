Mosaic Stadium ERUPTS as A.J. Ouellette Scores After the Turnover!: CFL

Published on August 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The Roughriders' defence comes up with a massive turnover, setting up A.J. Ouellette to put his team on the board.







