Moreno Named New Chinooks Field Manager

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are thrilled to announce the hiring of Mikel Moreno as the team's new field manager for the 2025 season. The organization is confident that under Moreno's leadership, the Chinooks will be steered back to their winning ways as the baseball operations department embarks on a new and exciting chapter. Recommended by some of the top coaches in college baseball, Moreno brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role.

"My family and I are extremely excited for this opportunity that the Chinooks have given us. We look forward to working with everyone associated with the Chinooks and can't wait to work with the players this summer," added Mikel Moreno.

Moreno boasts an impressive and extensive resume across various levels of baseball. As a standout outfielder for the Arizona State Sun Devils, he helped lead his team to the College World Series final in 1998. Following his collegiate success, he spent several seasons in the Chicago Cubs minor league system. His collegiate coaching experience includes serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Central Arizona College, the University of New Orleans, and as head of player development at Arizona State University.

Since 2015, Moreno has been the varsity baseball coach at Queen Creek High School, where he led the Bulldogs to a state championship this past spring in Arizona's top high school division. His success at the high school level is a testament to his ability to develop young talent.

Lakeshore Chinooks General Manager Eric Snodgrass expressed his confidence in Moreno, who becomes the fifth manager in franchise history. "In recent seasons, we haven't fully met the expectations of our organization and fans. After the 2024 season, our staff and ownership group decided it was time to take our baseball operations in a new direction, including rethinking our recruiting strategies. We're confident Coach Moreno will help us achieve our goals of developing top-tier college talent while guiding us back to a winning culture. We are building a roster with talent from premier universities across the country, schools we haven't tapped into for years," said Snodgrass. He also noted that Moreno's personal references, extensive college network, and overall baseball vision set him apart from other candidates.

The Chinooks front office is already hard at work constructing the 2025 roster, with over a dozen players signed from powerhouse conferences such as the SEC, Big 10, ACC, and PAC-12. Player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

The Lakeshore Chinooks warmly welcome Coach Moreno and his family to Nook Nation.

