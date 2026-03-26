More Than a Rugby Player: off the Pitch with Billy Meakes
Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
California Legion YouTube Video
The California Legion star takes @WillHooleyChannel along for his 5am training sessions, his coffee shop, Boulevard, and why discipline drives everything he does on and off the pitch.
Major League Rugby kicks off March 28. Schedule and tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/fixtures-and-results
For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹
Major League Rugby Stories from March 25, 2026
- Match Preview: Anthem RC vs California Legion: Week 1 - MLR
- Major League Rugby, CTMS Travel Group Ink Partnership - MLR
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent California Legion Stories
- California Legion Unites the Nation's Largest Rugby State Under One Banner
- California Calling: Ryan James Ready to Lead Legion's First Chapter
- Today Is the Day to Give - Help Us Empower Youth Through Rugby
- Thank You, San Diego - Our Journey Continues
- San Diego Legion and RFCLA Unite as the California Legion