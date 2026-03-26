More Than a Rugby Player: off the Pitch with Billy Meakes

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion YouTube Video







The California Legion star takes @WillHooleyChannel along for his 5am training sessions, his coffee shop, Boulevard, and why discipline drives everything he does on and off the pitch.

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Major League Rugby Stories from March 25, 2026

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