Major League Rugby, CTMS Travel Group Ink Partnership

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced today a three-year partnership with CTMS Travel Group, the award-winning North American travel management company.

Through the partnership, CTMS Travel becomes the Official Travel Partner for all MLR operations. The company will handle all travel needs for the league, its players and referees, corporate partners and teams, as well as championship and special event travel.

CTMS Travel will provide MLR with competitive rates and dedicated account management through the length of the partnership, while the league will provide a full series of marketing benefits.

"CTMS Travel Group has a proven track record of creating seamless trips across the world, and it will be a perfect partner to ensure our league and its members to travel efficiently and easily," said MLR Chief Revenue Officer Lucas Reid. "This season brings new opportunities for our member teams to play in front of new markets and stadiums, and CTMS will ensure our league's travel is first-rate."

Founded in 1990, CTMS Travel provides tailored, high-touch travel solutions for sports organizations, corporate clients, and event-driven organizations. Known for managing complex and time-sensitive travel programs, CTMS Travel combines dedicated service teams and global reach to deliver reliable, efficient, and seamless experiences across Canada, the U.S. and beyond.

"At CTMS, we build travel programs that are scalable, accountable, and designed to win," said Tomer Osovsky, CEO of CTMS Travel. "Our partnership with MLR reflects our commitment to high service standards, strong technology infrastructure, and disciplined execution. We're not here to simply manage travel, we're here to support performance across the entire organization."

For more information on CTMS Travel, please visit ctmstravel.com/.

For more information on Major League Rugby, please visit majorleague.rugby/.







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