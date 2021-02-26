More Than a Ballpark Name, the Threshers and BayCare Expand Their Partnership

The Philadelphia Phillies and BayCare Health System have announced an expansion of their 17-year partnership that includes naming rights of the home of the Clearwater Threshers and Phillies Spring Training, BayCare Ballpark.

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system in West Central Florida providing a wide range of services and will be the exclusive healthcare system partner for the Phillies in the Florida market.

"We are very excited to start a new chapter in our partnership with BayCare," said Jason Adams, Clearwater Threshers General Manager. "Our community values run parallel and this is a great opportunity to expand the reach of our shared programs."

The Clearwater Threshers, low-A affiliate of the Phillies, have a distinguished history of community involvement of the minor league team since 1985. The Threshers' Lil' Anglers Kids Club, Silver Sharks Seniors Club and StepUp Community Service initiative will all benefit from the added engagement of BayCare. Phinley and the Threshers Fun Team will be a familiar sight at BayCare events and facilities.

Phillies Spring Training home opener is March 1 versus the Baltimore Orioles. Threshers opening night is Tuesday, May 4, at BayCare Ballpark. Information about Threshers game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

