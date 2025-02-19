More Changes Made to Rocket City Softball Showcase Schedule

February 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - With temperatures plunging in North Alabama, Rocket City Softball Showcase event officials have announced additional changes to the event schedule.

Mississippi and North Alabama will begin the three-day slate at Toyota Field beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21st. The Auburn Tigers will make their Showcase debut against Louisiana Tech at 2:00 p.m.

Additional contests have been moved to Charger Park on the campus of University of Alabama-Huntsville, and that site will now host nine games in total from Friday to Sunday. One contest, between Eastern Tennessee State and North Alabama will be played on the synthetic turf at Huntsville High School. There is no admission charge for the games at Charger Park or Huntsville High School.

The updated schedule for the Rocket City Softball Showcase, presented by PNC Bank, with game times, schedule, and location is below. Gates will open one hour prior to the first scheduled pitch of the opening contest each day at Toyota Field. Monday's six-game line-up featuring twelve area High School teams remain unaffected.

Tickets can be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office located at Toyota Field or by phone at (256) 325-1403 ext. 1. All parking purchased through Clutch at TrashPandasParking.com for Thursday, February 20 will be refunded.

Friday, February 21

Toyota Field

11:30 a.m. - Ole Miss vs. UNA

2:00 p.m. - Auburn vs. La Tech Charger Park

11:30 a.m. - Mississippi State vs. Jax State

2:00 p.m. - James Madison vs. Jax State Huntsville High School

2:00 p.m. - ETSU vs. UNA

Saturday, February 22

Toyota Field

10:00 a.m. - Auburn vs. North Alabama

12:30 p.m. - Auburn vs. Miami (OH)

3:00 p.m. - Ole Miss vs. Miami (OH)

5:30 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Charger Park

10:00 a.m. - ETSU vs. James Madison

12:30 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. La Tech

3:00 p.m. - Jax State vs. James Madison

5:30 p.m. - ETSU vs. La Tech

Sunday, February 23

Toyota Field

10:00 a.m. - Ole Miss vs. James Madison

12:30 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. Miami (OH)

3:00 p.m. - Auburn vs. Jax State Charger Park

10:00 a.m. - Jax State vs. UNA

12:30 p.m. - Ole Miss vs. La Tech

3:00 p.m. - ETSU vs. Miami (OH)

Monday, February 24

Toyota Field (High School Schedule)

9 a.m. - James Clemens vs. Huntsville

11 a.m. - Grissom vs. Hartselle

1 p.m. - Jemison vs. Columbia

3 p.m. - Hazel Green vs. New Hope

5 p.m. - Buckhorn vs. Sparkman

7 p.m. - Bob Jones vs. Athens

ABOUT THE ROCKET CITY SOFTBALL SHOWCASE

Presented, by PNC Bank, the playing surface at Toyota Field will sport a new configuration for the Rocket City Softball Showcase - highlighted by four programs from the Southeastern Conference: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Rounding out the showcase lineup are local schools in UAH, UNA and Alabama A&M, former Women's College World Series participant James Madison, Conference USA power Louisiana Tech, regular NCAA Tournament contender Miami (OH) and Division II program North Georgia.

Tickets for the Rocket City Softball Showcase Presented by PNC Bank start at $20 per day and are available now at RocketCitySoftball.com All matchups at Toyota Field will be streamed live through FloSports via FloCollege.com Trash Pandas broadcasters, Josh Caray and Chris Harris, will be on the call.

"A project like this only happens with everyone pulling together and we can't wait to see Toyota Field take on a new look for this event with the support of PNC Bank," said Garrett Fahrmann, general manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "Our team is known for providing a fun and festive environment for Trash Pandas games and we will bring that same mindset to a great week of softball here at Toyota Field."

In addition to the college matchups, the showcase will also feature six local high school games on Monday, February 24th. James Clemens and Huntsville will open the day at 9 A.M., Grissom faces Hartselle at 11 A.M., Jemison matches up with Columbia at 1 P.M., Hazel Green takes on New Hope at 3 P.M., Buckhorn battles Sparkman at 5 P.M., and Bob Jones vs. Athens will be the final contest. General admission tickets are $10 for the day and are available on RocketCitySoftball.com.

