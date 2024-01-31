Moonlight Graham Secures Field Naming Rights

Mequon, WI -For the 3rd consecutive season, Moonlight Graham will be the official field naming rights partner with the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Lakeshore Chinooks home field has been known as Moonlight Graham Field since the summer of 2022.

"Our organization is very excited and grateful to welcome back Moonlight Graham. We have the same vision to bring quality baseball and a memorable experience to our fans while finding ways to impact our community," added Chinooks General Manager Eric Snodgrass.

Moonlight Graham is a modern health benefits company leveraging technology to help provide more access to more transparent, convenient, and affordable healthcare.

Season 12 kicks off at Moonlight Graham Field on Friday, May 31st. On Sunday, June 2nd, the Chinooks and Moonlight Graham will host Dental Workers Appreciation Day where Wisconsin Dental Association members are invited to reserve free game tickets.

New for 2024 will be our cause marketing campaign with Moonlight Graham in which every time the Chinooks secure a win at Moonlight Graham Field, a donation will be made to the SKYGEN Foundation on behalf of the Chinooks. At all Sunday home games, our 50/50 raffle proceeds will also be donated to the SKYGEN Foundation.

"It's a great slice of Americana for young and old to enjoy together. The beauty of the game, the field, and these young players chasing their dreams," stated Craig Kasten, Founder and Managing Partner of Moonlight Graham and SKYGEN USA.

The 2024 season begins on Monday, May 27th with the home opener set for Friday, May 31st. Ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group ticket opportunities are all currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will be available on May 1st. For tickets and more information, please visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

