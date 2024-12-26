Montréal Victoire Sign Defender Catherine Daoust

December 26, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has signed defender Catherine Daoust to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Daoust began the current season on the Victoire's Reserve Player list, after playing in all 24 games for Montréal during the inaugural season, during which the 29-year-old scored a goal and added an assist. Prior to the PWHL, Daoust played five professional seasons between the CWHL, PWHPA, and PHF. The native of L'Île-Bizard, QC also played four NCAA seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, where she scored nine goals and added 28 assists in 140 games, maintaining a +16 ratio.

She will be traveling with the team and will be in uniform on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET, when the Victoire take on the Minnesota Frost.

"We have the luxury of having an experienced player like Catherine on our reserve team. She knows the league well, having played in all our games last season, and we're sure she'll be ready for the challenge ahead of us," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The signing comes as the team places defender Amanda Boulier on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) after suffering an upper-body injury against Toronto on Dec. 21.

