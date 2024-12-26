Toronto's Rylind MacKinnon suspended for one game

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after an automatic review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Toronto Sceptres defender Rylind MacKinnon has been suspended for one game.

The incident occurred at 5:18 of the third period in Toronto's game against Montréal on Dec. 21. MacKinnon was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head on Montréal's Amanda Boulier, following an automatic review by the on-ice officials and the PWHL Central Situation Room.

The Player Safety Committee determined that the head was the main point of contact, and that MacKinnon continued her momentum after playing the puck. This is in violation of PWHL Rule 48.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

