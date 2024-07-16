Montréal Signs Second Round Draft Pick Jennifer Gardiner

July 16, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - PWHL Montréal announced on Tuesday that the club has signed forward Jennifer Gardiner, selected in the second round (11th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft, to a two-year Standard Player Agreement.

Gardiner (5'5") graduated with two NCAA National Championship wins with the Ohio State University Buckeyes including the 2023-24 title where she finished second in team scoring with 45 points.

The 22-year-old Surrey, BC native was a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2023 after recording a career-high 21 goals and 57 points in 41 games.

"Jennifer had a great collegiate career. On top of being productive, she learned how to win, and we are happy to have added a player of her calibre to our roster," declared General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "We anticipate that she will fit very well in our offence and are looking forward to seeing her in a Montréal uniform."

"Playing professional hockey in the city of Montréal is a dream come true for me. I can't wait to be part of the passion and energy that the team, staff and fans exhibit," said Gardiner. "I'm looking forward to becoming part of the community and meeting all of the local aspiring female hockey players. I am so excited to call Montréal my new home, à bientôt !"

In Montréal, she will be teaming up once more with her former Buckeye teammate Cayla Barnes, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 PWHL Draft.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

