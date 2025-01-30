Montréal Roses to Play Their Inaugural Season at Centre Sportif Bois-De-Boulogne

January 30, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses proudly announce that they will play their home matches at Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne in Laval- a venue that now embodies the essence of the team. Already home to the Roses' newly renovated training center, the Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne becomes Canada's first stadium designed specifically to meet the needs of a professional women's soccer team.

To enhance the fan experience, Tower Events, a firm renowned for its work on major North American sporting events such as the F1 Grand Prix, Super Bowl, and PGA tournaments, will install grandstands around the central field. With a total capacity of 5,581 spectators, including a premium seating section, these installations promise an immersive experience, placing fans at the heart of the action. The grandstands will remain in place for the entire season from April to October. While primarily designed for the Montréal Roses' home matches, the stadium could also host other events, reinforcing its role within the community.

"We are grateful for the warm welcome and outstanding support from the Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne and the City of Laval, allowing us to provide our players with an environment that truly reflects our club's identity. Competing in the same space where they train daily gives them a significant home-field advantage. Additionally, our athletes will benefit from fully renovated locker rooms, equipped with all the amenities needed to perform at their best."- Annie Larouche, President of the Montréal Roses

"We are honored to welcome Québec's first professional women's soccer team to Laval. Sports play a vital role in our community, promoting health, personal growth, and a strong sense of belonging. The arrival of the Montréal Roses will inspire young girls, showing them that they, too, can aspire to reach the highest levels of the sport. We believe this team will help grow the game while fostering values of equality and perseverance. We wish the Roses great success in their inaugural season."- Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

A Stadium Designed for Fans

The Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne, located at 955 Avenue Bois-de-Boulogne in Laval, is highly accessible, situated near major highways (A15, A19, A440) and metro stations De La Concorde and Cartier, both less than 10 minutes from the venue. A shuttle service will be available on game days to ensure a smooth and convenient experience for fans. In addition to ample parking, the venue offers spacious gathering areas and pre-game celebration zones, reinforcing its role as a community hub for supporters.

"The future stadium, designed to be both welcoming and immersive, promises an unparalleled experience where our supporters will truly be at the heart of the action," added Annie Larouche, President of the Montréal Roses. "We invite all our fans to support their team and be part of this historic movement that will shape the future of professional women's soccer in Canada!"

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the Montréal Roses' inaugural season will go on sale starting February 12. To stay updated with key sales information, fans are encouraged to sign up for the club's official newsletter.

This is the last chance to join the priority list and gain exclusive access to the best seats before the official sales launch. With a $50 deposit per seat, fans can secure their spot for the 12 home matches of this historic season. Visit Ticketmaster to reserve your place now.

For inquiries with the club's sales representatives, contact: billets@rosesmtl.ca.

TRAINING CAMP

The Montréal Roses' 2025 training camp kicks off on February 10 at the Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne, in their fully renovated indoor facilities. Before heading to Laval, the players will undergo medical and physical tests at Performance and Movement A2 Lab, a center founded by Dr. Thierry Pauyo in Montréal. The camp will also include four preseason matches, with details to be announced soon.

