Montreal at Edmonton - Week 3

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







The Edmonton Elks hosted the Montreal Alouettes in a Week 3 Thriller of the 2026 CFL Season







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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