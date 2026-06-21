Montreal at Edmonton - Week 3
Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
The Edmonton Elks hosted the Montreal Alouettes in a Week 3 Thriller of the 2026 CFL Season
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026
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