Monsters Sign Forward Zach Jordan to AHL Contract

September 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the club signed forward Zach Jordan to an AHL contract. In 2019-20, Jordan posted 12-4-16 with 31 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 35 appearances for the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

A 6'3", 216 lb. right-shooting native of Collinsville, IL, Jordan, 23, tallied 38-34-72 with 99 penalty minutes and a -26 rating in 128 career NCAA appearances for Nebraska-Omaha spanning four seasons with the Mavericks from 2016-20. Prior to his collegiate career, Jordan contributed 40-22-62 with 142 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 134 USHL appearances for the Omaha Lancers and Des Moines Buccaneers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16.

