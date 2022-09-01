Monsters Sign Forward Tyler Irvine to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that forward Tyler Irvine has been signed to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season. In 20 appearances for the AHL's Utica Comets last season, Irvine tallied 2-3-5 with eight penalty minutes and a -6 rating and added 19-23-42 with 22 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 49 appearances for the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

A 5'11", 170 lb. right-shooting native of Livonia, MI, Irvine, 26, contributed 3-6-9 with 22 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 45 career AHL appearances for the Binghamton Devils and Utica spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22. Prior to his professional career, Irvine supplied 30-33-63 with 73 penalty minutes and a -36 rating in 139 NCAA appearances for Merrimack College spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and wore the captain's "C" for Merrimack in 2019-20. In one USHL campaign for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2015-16, Irvine notched 8-12-20 with ten penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 52 appearances.

