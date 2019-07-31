Monsters Sign Forward Anton Karlsson to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wedensday that the team signed forward Anton Karlsson to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. A 6'1", 187 lb. left-shooting native of Lerum, Sweden, Karlsson, 22, posted 11-10-21 with 22 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 49 appearances for Leksands IF in Sweden's second professional division, HockeyAllsvenskan, last season.

In 40 career SHL appearances for Skellefteå AIK and Frölunda HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Karlsson contributed 0-4-4 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating and represented Sweden at the 2014, 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Swedes claim the Silver Medal at the 2014 tournament.

