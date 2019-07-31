Monsters Sign Forward Anton Karlsson to One-Year AHL Contract
July 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wedensday that the team signed forward Anton Karlsson to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. A 6'1", 187 lb. left-shooting native of Lerum, Sweden, Karlsson, 22, posted 11-10-21 with 22 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 49 appearances for Leksands IF in Sweden's second professional division, HockeyAllsvenskan, last season.
In 40 career SHL appearances for Skellefteå AIK and Frölunda HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Karlsson contributed 0-4-4 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating and represented Sweden at the 2014, 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Swedes claim the Silver Medal at the 2014 tournament.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2019
- Monsters Sign Forward Anton Karlsson to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign Forward Anton Karlsson to One-Year AHL Contract
- Forward Brett Gallant Signs Two-Year AHL Contract with Monsters
- Monsters Sign Forward Nikita Korostelev to One-Year AHL Contract
- Columbus Blue Jackets Center Ryan MacInnis Accepts Club Qualifying Offer
- Monsters Sign Forward Bryan Moore to One-Year, Two-Way AHL/ECHL Contract for 2019-20 Season