Monarchs Eliminated by Thunder in Triple Overtime, 3-2

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs fell, 3-2, in triple overtime of Game 6 to the Adirondack Thunder Monday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (6-4) were knocked out of the Kelly Cup Playoffs by the Thunder (8-4) for the second time in three years.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 1:53 of the first period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by David Kolomatis. Tony Cameranesi backhanded the puck from the right corner to Kolomatis at the point, where he took a wrist shot that found the five-hole of Thunder goaltender, Drew Fielding, to make the score, 1-0.

The Thunder tied the game on the power play at 9:21 of the first period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Dylan Olsen. Mike Szmatula hit Olsen with a pass along the blue line where he wristed a shot from the point, over the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to even the score, 1-1.

The Monarchs took the lead at 6:21 of the second period on the 3rd goal of the playoffs, 2nd of the night by Kolomatis. Once again, Cameranesi found Kolomatis at the right point, where he looked towards net and fired a shot over the glove of Fielding, to make the score, 2-1.

The Thunder tied the game again at 9:41 of the second period on the 5th goal of the playoffs by Brian Ward. Blake Thompson took a wrist shot from the right point, where Ward deflected the puck over the glove of Williams, to tie the game, 2-2.

After two scoreless overtime frames, the Thunder finally broke through at 8:08 of the third overtime on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Mathieu Brodeur. James Henry sent a pass from the goal line, cross-ice to Broduer at the bottom of the right circle, where he one-timed a shot past a diving Williams, to give the Thunder a 3-2 win.

The Thunder moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Florida Everblades.

NOTES:

This was the ninth longest game in ECHL history.

Drew Fielding made 23 saves in overtime periods and 53 saves in the game.

Charles Williams made 29 saves on 32 shots.

