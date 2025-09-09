Moments of brilliance | USL League One Player of the Week: Eduardo Blancas - AV Alta FC

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video













United Soccer League One Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.